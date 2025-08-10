Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 183,272.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,134 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $40,544,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,513,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,424,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,219,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $76.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.91. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.71.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $5,807,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259. This trade represents a 99.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 12,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $938,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,156 shares of company stock worth $11,636,158. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

