Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOD. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 63.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Michael B. Lucareli sold 80,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $10,351,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,587,843.60. The trade was a 54.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 47,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total value of $5,297,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 90,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,657.50. This trade represents a 34.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,800 shares of company stock valued at $21,991,034. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of MOD stock opened at $136.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.12. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.80 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 7.21%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Further Reading

