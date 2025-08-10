Natixis Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,023,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after acquiring an additional 677,894 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 988,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,535,000 after acquiring an additional 333,109 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,258,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,305,000 after acquiring an additional 185,369 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,258,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 100,404 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

In other news, EVP Steven Ratner sold 1,839 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $98,349.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,105.52. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.29.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

MRCY opened at $52.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $55.40.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

