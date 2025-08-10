Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 145.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,686 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amentum were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Amentum by 108.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Amentum by 380.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Amentum by 31,328.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Amentum by 78.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Amentum by 382.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

AMTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amentum from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amentum from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amentum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

AMTM stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a PE ratio of 64.51. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Amentum had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

