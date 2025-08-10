Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 615 Shares of Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Knife River by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Knife River by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Knife River by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Knife River by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Knife River by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNF opened at $88.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.92. Knife River Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $71.92 and a fifty-two week high of $108.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.38). Knife River had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $833.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Knife River’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNF. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Knife River from $114.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.17.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

