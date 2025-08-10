National Bank of Canada FI Has $30.45 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 58.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,488 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $30,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 323.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.47.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 72,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total value of $19,522,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,472,018.92. This trade represents a 33.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,204,625. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,061 shares of company stock valued at $28,227,077. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $269.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $280.52. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

