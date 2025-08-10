National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,446 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vistra were worth $40,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vistra by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,026,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,261,000 after buying an additional 296,714 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its position in Vistra by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 2,964,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,677,000 after buying an additional 353,949 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,206,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,148,000 after buying an additional 106,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,414,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Vistra by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,674,000 after buying an additional 132,530 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $202.35 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.90 and a 1 year high of $216.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 101.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 target price on shares of Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $241.00 target price on shares of Vistra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $16,953,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,259,158.22. This trade represents a 33.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total transaction of $5,650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 88,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,505.12. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

