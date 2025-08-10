Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Announces Earnings Results

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 116.79%. The firm had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter.
Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance
Shares of NATH stock opened at $97.25 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous has a 52-week low of $71.77 and a 52-week high of $118.50. The stock has a market cap of $397.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.97 and a 200-day moving average of $99.01.
Nathan’s Famous Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is 34.07%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.
Nathan’s Famous Company Profile
Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.
