Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Announces Earnings Results

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 116.79%. The firm had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

Shares of NATH stock opened at $97.25 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous has a 52-week low of $71.77 and a 52-week high of $118.50. The stock has a market cap of $397.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.97 and a 200-day moving average of $99.01.

Nathan’s Famous Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is 34.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nathan’s Famous stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NATH Free Report ) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Nathan’s Famous worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

