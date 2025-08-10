Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,063,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in COPT Defense Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,945,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,047,000 after purchasing an additional 38,916 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 711,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after buying an additional 63,978 shares during the period.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Down 1.5%

COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45. COPT Defense Properties has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $34.22.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.31%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $117,426.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

