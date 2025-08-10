Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,858,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,379 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $554,509,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,608,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,538,000 after purchasing an additional 385,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,088,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,866,000 after buying an additional 117,330 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,365,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,370,000 after buying an additional 285,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $90.76 on Friday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $103.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Hsbc Global Res raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

