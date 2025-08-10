Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 3,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UDR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Dominion Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

Shares of UDR opened at $38.14 on Friday. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 452.63%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

