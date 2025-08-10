Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in ESAB by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in ESAB by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ESAB by 37.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ESAB by 204.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of ESAB by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ESAB alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $192,225.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,881.61. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $189,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,357 shares of company stock worth $567,695 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ESAB from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 target price on shares of ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of ESAB from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ESAB

ESAB Stock Performance

NYSE:ESAB opened at $111.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.43. ESAB Corporation has a twelve month low of $93.13 and a twelve month high of $135.97. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.27.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $715.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.80 million. ESAB had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.32%. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ESAB

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.