MSA Advisors LLC Has $24.97 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

MSA Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,230 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment accounts for 6.4% of MSA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MSA Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $24,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,693,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,210 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 46.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,195,000 after buying an additional 884,745 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,208,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,447,000 after buying an additional 777,105 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,305,000 after buying an additional 713,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $153.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.02. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.69 and a 1 year high of $157.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 108.31% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna set a $165.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.94.

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $5,130,003.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 189,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,922,025.28. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

