Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.46. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $218.27 million, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 100.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 225,225 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 294.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 78,695 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 156.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 54,681 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 64.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

