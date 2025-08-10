Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Stock Price

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CARR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Melius Research raised shares of Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.20. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

