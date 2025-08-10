MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (MGYOY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 11th. Analysts expect MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter.
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Trading Up 4.6%
Shares of MGYOY stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $4.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13.
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Company Profile
Featured Stories
