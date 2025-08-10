MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (MGYOY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 11th. Analysts expect MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of MGYOY stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $4.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Company Profile

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. The also company engages in oil and gas exploration, and production of assets and related activities; and provides range of refined products including gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, lubricants, bitumen, Sulphur and liquefied petroleum gas which are marketed to household, industrial, and transport use.

