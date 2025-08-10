MMCAP International Inc. SPC Buys New Holdings in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CCIR)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CCIR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 698,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,000. Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I accounts for 1.3% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $20,755,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $14,575,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $9,900,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $8,000,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,573,000.

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ CCIR opened at $10.43 on Friday. Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30.

About Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, involving one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded on October 26, 2021 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

