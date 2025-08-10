Mizuho Securities USA LLC Decreases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Melius assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $235.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.69 and a 1-year high of $242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.87 and its 200 day moving average is $228.96.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.96%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

