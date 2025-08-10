Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,734 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $37,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $1,485,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,470,000 after buying an additional 47,956 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in Biogen by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Up 2.3%

BIIB stock opened at $130.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.99 and a 200 day moving average of $131.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $207.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $300,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,550. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $207.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.63.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

