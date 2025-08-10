Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 31,252 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $46,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,969,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,140,604,000 after buying an additional 95,876 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,114,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,588,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,349 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 364.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,652,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $747,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650,953 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,790,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $608,857,000 after acquiring an additional 511,724 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,593,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $416,612,000 after acquiring an additional 214,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP John Page sold 7,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $1,162,523.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 36,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,835,651.08. The trade was a 16.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $103,819.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 115,576 shares in the company, valued at $18,235,581.28. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,049. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $164.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.68 and a 200-day moving average of $158.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.43 and a 52-week high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Keysight Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

