Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,389 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Robinhood Markets worth $33,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth $385,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 380.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 163,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 129,316 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 137.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,761,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,286 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,851,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,913,000 after acquiring an additional 131,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $114.63 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $117.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.09. The firm has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.36.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,568,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $156,810,731.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 225,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $22,493,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 591,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,170,943.39. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,752,293 shares of company stock worth $436,586,556 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $71.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

