MIAMI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, INC. (MIAX) Plans to Raise $300 million in August 14th IPO

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, INC. (MIAX) is planning to raise $300 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, August 14th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 15,000,000 shares at $19.00-$21.00 per share.

In the last year, MIAMI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, INC. generated $347.81 million in revenue and $1.79 million in net income. MIAMI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, INC. has a market-cap of $1.59 billion.

Miami International Holdings, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in Delaware) We are a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial marketplaces across multiple asset classes and geographies. Our MIAX Exchanges, MIAX Futures and BSX marketplaces are enabled by our in-house built, proprietary technology. We believe the speed and performance of our proprietary technology coupled with our fully integrated, award-winning customer service, sets us apart from our competitors. Our MIAX Exchange trading platform was originally built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry. We are regarded as a market leader relative to many of our peers with respect to our technology, based on feedback from our customers. We differentiate our trading platform with our throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism. We maintain a broad portfolio of U.S. exchange and clearing licenses, in both securities and futures. We operate markets across a diverse number of asset classes including options and cash equities as well as futures and options on futures. Our markets currently include: options on our exchanges regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the â€śSECâ€ť) through MIAX OptionsÂ®, MIAX PearlÂ®, MIAX EmeraldÂ®, and MIAX Sapphireâ„˘; U.S. equities through MIAX Pearl Equities â€” also regulated by the SEC; U.S. futures and options on futures through MIAX Futures Exchange, LLC (â€śMIAX Futures,â€ť formerly the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (â€śMGEXâ€ť)), which is regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the â€śCFTCâ€ť); and international listings through The Bermuda Stock Exchange (â€śBSXâ€ť), which is regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (the â€śBMAâ€ť), and The International Stock Exchange Group Limited (â€śTISEGâ€ť), which via its subsidiary, The International Stock Exchange Authority Limited (â€śTISEAâ€ť), is regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (â€śGFSCâ€ť). We also own Dorman Trading, LLC (â€śDorman Tradingâ€ť), a full-service Futures Commission Merchant (â€śFCMâ€ť) registered with the CFTC and the National Futures Association (â€śNFAâ€ť) and LedgerX LLC d/b/a MIAX Derivatives Exchange (â€śMIAXdxâ€ť), which is regulated by the CFTC, where we have the ability to list for trading fully collateralized U.S. futures, options on futures and swaps. We entered into a master index services license agreement in July 2024 (the â€śBloomberg License Agreementâ€ť) with Bloomberg Index Services Limited (â€śBloombergâ€ť) to develop a suite of proprietary products, including index futures, options on futures, and cash index options, based on Bloombergâ€™s portfolio of indexes as agreed to by the parties from time to time (the â€śBloomberg Productsâ€ť). Pursuant to a service schedule product license entered into inÂ July 2024 (the â€śService Scheduleâ€ť) under the Bloomberg License Agreement, we have a ten year (10-year) exclusive license to list futures, options on futures, and cash-settled index options on (i) the Bloomberg 500 Index (the â€śB500 Indexâ€ť) and (ii) the Bloomberg US Large Cap Volatility Index (the â€śB500 Volatility Indexâ€ť). We have the right to list these proprietary products on any of our affiliated U.S. exchanges in North and South America. The ten-year term under the Service Schedule does not expire until the tenth anniversary of the date the first product is listed. The Service Schedule also provides for automatic three-year renewal terms, provided certain minimum revenue thresholds are met. The first Bloomberg Products we plan to exclusively list are futures and cash-settled index options on the B500 Index. We expect to launch futures on the B500 Index in the fourth quarter of 2025 or in the first quarter of 2026 on MIAX Futures, cash-settled index options on the B500 Index in the first half of 2026 on MIAX Options, and options on futures on the B500 Index on MIAX Futures targeted for the second half of 2026, subject to certain regulatory filings. We plan to have the Bloomberg Products cleared at The Options Clearing Corporation (â€śOCCâ€ť), also subject to certain regulatory filings. See â€śBusiness â€” Our Planned Proprietary Products.â€ť We currently list Hard Red Spring Wheat futures and options on futures contracts on MIAX Futures. We offer clearing services for U.S. futures and options on futures through the MIAX Futures derivatives clearing organization license (â€śMIAX Futures Clearingâ€ť), and may offer clearing for fully collateralized futures, options on futures and swaps through the MIAXdx derivatives clearing organization license (â€śMIAXdx Clearingâ€ť). In addition to the Bloomberg Products, we are developing other new products for our markets and plan to expand our suite of proprietary and other products on MIAX Futures and MIAXdx, and may enter into additional clearing as a service agreements with other futures markets. New MIAX Futures products will be traded on our own MIAX Futures Onyx trading system (â€śMIAX Futures Onyxâ€ť), which we launched on June 29, 2025. Since launching our first options exchange in 2012, MIAX has grown to be the 14th largest global derivatives exchange operator as of June 30, 2025, as measured by the total number of futures and options contracts traded on exchanges as reported by the Futures Industry Association (the â€śFIAâ€ť). MIAX has a strong track record of organic growth. By increasing scale and launching new marketplaces, we have been able to substantially grow our transaction volume. Our average daily volume in U.S. options on the MIAX Exchanges increased from 1.0 million contracts in 2015 to 6.7 million contracts in 2024, a compound annual growth rate of 23.5%.Â Note: Net income and revenue are for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2025. (Note: Miami International Holdings, Inc. disclosed the terms for its IPO in an S-1/A filing dated Aug. 4, 2025: The company is offering 15.0 million shares at a price range of $19.00 to $21.00 to raise $300.0 million – if priced at the $20.00 mid-point of its range.) “.

Miami International Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and has 433 employees. The company is located at 7 Roszel Road, Suite 1A Princeton, NJ 08540 and can be reached via phone at (609) 897-7300 or on the web at http://www.miaxglobal.com/.

