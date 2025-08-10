MeridianLink (MLNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $81.58 million for the quarter. MeridianLink has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $81.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MeridianLink to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

MeridianLink Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE MLNK opened at $15.91 on Friday. MeridianLink has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $25.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLNK has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of MeridianLink to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MLNK

Institutional Trading of MeridianLink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 76.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the first quarter worth $194,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 141.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 26,655 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 41.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 102,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 29,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 72.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 134,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.