MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises 5.8% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $236,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 221.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Avant Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,795.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,353.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,437.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2,244.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,646.00 and a one year high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.48 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

