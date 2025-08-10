Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 966 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 121.4% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 target price on ResMed and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $486,940.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,586.82. This represents a 25.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $241,438.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 68,273 shares in the company, valued at $17,443,068.77. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,054 shares of company stock valued at $4,820,479. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Up 1.5%

RMD stock opened at $284.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.92 and a 52 week high of $293.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.52 and a 200 day moving average of $241.82.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

