Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 801 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Humana by 63.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Humana by 639.1% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $266.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.88 and a 200 day moving average of $254.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.44. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.87 and a 12 month high of $382.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.96 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on HUM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Humana and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.