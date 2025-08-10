Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Position in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.9% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 31.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total value of $1,229,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,806.40. The trade was a 22.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Jr. Ledgett sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.48, for a total transaction of $252,181.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,899.88. The trade was a 20.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,438 shares of company stock worth $1,967,346. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:MTB opened at $187.22 on Friday. M&T Bank Corporation has a 12-month low of $150.75 and a 12-month high of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on M&T Bank

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.