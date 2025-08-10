Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Position in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.9% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 31.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total value of $1,229,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,806.40. The trade was a 22.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Jr. Ledgett sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.48, for a total transaction of $252,181.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,899.88. The trade was a 20.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,438 shares of company stock worth $1,967,346. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
M&T Bank Trading Up 1.9%
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.
M&T Bank Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.88.
About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.
