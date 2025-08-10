Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth $694,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at $72,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 29.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 19.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

XYL stock opened at $142.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.14. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $145.33.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

