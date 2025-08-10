Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 751.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

NYSE:RHP opened at $92.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.62. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.55.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $659.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.56 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,356 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.92 per share, with a total value of $809,863.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 870,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,359,749.52. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $128,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $255,049.76. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

