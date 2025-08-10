Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,200. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $160.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $183.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.74.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 54.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.29.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

