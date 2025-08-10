Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective raised by Barclays from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.75.

Shares of MFC opened at C$41.41 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$34.03 and a twelve month high of C$46.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Naveed Irshad sold 4,545 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.22, for a total value of C$200,977.17. Also, Director Philip James Witherington sold 10,866 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.22, for a total transaction of C$480,488.00. Insiders sold a total of 62,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,604 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Manulife provides life insurance and wealth management products and services to individuals and group customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. Manulife is one of Canada’s Big Three Life Insurance companies (the other two are Sun Life and Great West Life). As of Dec. 31, 2021, Manulife reported assets under management or administration of about CAD $1.4 trillion.

