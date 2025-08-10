Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $102.72 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,490,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,090,955 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for approximately 1.2% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.19% of CSX worth $102,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46. CSX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

