Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 816.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 79,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

NYSE:LADR opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 31.28, a current ratio of 31.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 131.43%.

Insider Transactions at Ladder Capital

In related news, Director Mark David Alexander sold 26,795 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $290,993.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,426.94. The trade was a 47.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,501. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LADR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Ladder Capital from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

