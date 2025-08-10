Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,492 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Gannett were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gannett by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,093,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,952,000 after purchasing an additional 82,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gannett by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,968,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,141,000 after purchasing an additional 215,965 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gannett by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,431,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 988,990 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gannett by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,396,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Gannett by 10,205.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,198,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,939 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gannett alerts:

Gannett Stock Performance

Gannett stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $571.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.62. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93.

Gannett Profile

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $584.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.13 million. Gannett had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 53.24%.

(Free Report)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.