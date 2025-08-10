Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $182,000 in Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLG. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $885,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $2,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Financial Stock Performance

FLG opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. Flagstar Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Flagstar Financial Dividend Announcement

Flagstar Financial ( NYSE:FLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Flagstar Financial had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Financial, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Flagstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flagstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Financial from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Flagstar Financial Company Profile

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

