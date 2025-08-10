Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $135,000 Stock Position in Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,112 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Gray Media were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Media by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Media by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 236,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 68,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Media by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Media alerts:

Gray Media Stock Down 0.2%

GTN opened at $4.13 on Friday. Gray Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $419.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gray Media ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.19). Gray Media had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gray Media Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Gray Media from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gray Media from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Gray Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Gray Media

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Gignac acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 644,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,124.32. This represents a 1.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Media

(Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.