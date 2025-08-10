Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Stake in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DDL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DDL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 319.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Up 6.4%

Dingdong (Cayman) stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $507.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. Dingdong has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $4.79.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

(Free Report)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.