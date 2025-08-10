Macerich (MAC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $245.19 million for the quarter.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.61 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Macerich to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Macerich Stock Performance

NYSE:MAC opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.22. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -158.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 376.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,570,000 after purchasing an additional 716,394 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 10.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 148,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 20.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 12.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 2.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Articles

