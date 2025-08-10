LPL Financial LLC Sells 13,018 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,018 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Independence Realty Trust worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRT. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $85,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point raised Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:IRT opened at $17.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $161.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.78 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 566.67%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

