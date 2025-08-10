LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of IES worth $8,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IES by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,168,000 after purchasing an additional 35,474 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in IES by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,353,000 after purchasing an additional 43,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in IES by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in IES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,497,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in IES by 17,886.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42,033 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IESC stock opened at $345.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.89 and a 1 year high of $370.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.67.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.40. IES had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $890.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.00 million.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 27,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $7,489,572.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,930,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,816,636.80. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,630 shares of company stock worth $10,915,095. Insiders own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

