Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 48,600 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,600 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $173.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $173.96.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

