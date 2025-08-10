Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $991,525,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Tower by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,971,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,445,000 after acquiring an additional 30,130 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $606,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. HSBC lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.88.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $206.51 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The company has a market capitalization of $96.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 247.27%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

