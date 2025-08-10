Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $241.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $189.00 and a one year high of $296.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

