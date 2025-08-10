Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 585.7% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 153.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 133.9% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 126.2% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Down 1.2%

SAP stock opened at $292.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $205.51 and a twelve month high of $313.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.02. The stock has a market cap of $358.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.