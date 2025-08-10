Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Acquires 92,540 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 185.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,540 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Walmart by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,744 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $166,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 649,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,066,674.80. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $216,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 626,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,547,399.40. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,112 shares of company stock worth $14,080,073 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $103.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $67.14 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $828.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

