Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 208.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,778 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $30,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $425.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $456.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.27. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.32%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

