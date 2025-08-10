Linscomb Wealth Inc. Sells 3,340 Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 0.6% of Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,296,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 121,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 39,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,152,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.6%

LRCX opened at $101.75 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $102.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $130.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lam Research from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.09.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

