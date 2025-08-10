Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Atb Cap Markets lowered Kinaxis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$216.43.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Kinaxis

Kinaxis Trading Up 2.0%

Insiders Place Their Bets

TSE:KXS opened at C$199.65 on Friday. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$132.93 and a 1-year high of C$212.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$200.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$182.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.15, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Justin Morgan sold 7,397 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.79, for a total value of C$1,440,849.79. Also, Senior Officer David Peter Kelly sold 8,466 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$196.76, for a total value of C$1,665,769.31. Insiders have sold 77,493 shares of company stock worth $15,063,388 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinaxis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc is a Canada-based provider of software solutions for sales and operations planning (S&OP) and supply chain management. The firm’s flagship RapidResponse product is offered on the cloud. Its capabilities include consequence evaluation and alerting, responsibility-based collaboration, high-speed analytics, and scenario simulation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.