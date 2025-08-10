Jones Trading Cuts Geo Group (NYSE:GEO) Price Target to $45.00

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Jones Trading from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Jones Trading currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Geo Group in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Geo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of GEO opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Geo Group has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $36.46.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $636.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.55 million. Geo Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Geo Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geo Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Geo Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Geo Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Geo Group during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Geo Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Geo Group during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

