Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,323 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.1%

JNJ stock opened at $173.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $173.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

